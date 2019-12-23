Judge Withdraws From Sowore’s Case Over Sahara Reporter’s Publication

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Justice Ahmed Mohammed of the Federal High Court in Abuja has withdrawn from the fundamental rights enforcement suit instituted by the #RevolutionNow protests convener, Mr. Omoyele Sowore.

Sowore is seeking an order for his release from the custody of the Department of State Service (DSS).

There have not been fresh charges instituted against Sowore since he was rearrested by the operatives of the DSS Friday December 6 barely 24 hours after being released from the DSS custody.

Justice Mohammed ruled on Monday held that he could not hear Sowore’s case filed on December 10.

The judge reports said it was the “fair, just and proper thing’’ to do in view of the previous publications by Sowore’s medium, Sahara Reporters, accusing him of taking bribe in a case.

The case in question is the trial of a former Governor of Benue State, Senator Gabriel Suswam, who is now being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission before another judge of the court, Justice Okon Abang.

Justice Mohammed noted that the reports by Sahara Reporters in 2016 and 2019 made him to withdraw from the ex-governor’s trial.

He recalled that when the first report was published in 2016, he was prevailed upon by the prosecution and defence teams to continue with the case.

He revealed on continuing with the case, a similar report was published in June this year.

He said case put him in a situation whereby if he ruled in favour of Sowore, it could be perceived as having been blackmailed by Sowore to do so, and that in the event that he ruled against the activist, he could be perceived as being vengeful.

“Justice is rooted in confidence” the judge said, adding, “That is to say none of the parties should have fear or apprehension that he will not get justice before a court.”

He then ordered that the case file be sent back to the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice John Tsoho, for reassignment.