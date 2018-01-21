Kabul Hotel Attackers Target Foreigners -Witness

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – An Afghan who escaped the attack by suspected terrorists who burst into a Kabul’s Intercontinental Hotel restaurant Saturday has confirmed that the attackers targeted foreigners.

The man whose identity is still being kept secret for security reasons, confessed that he was spared after saying he was an Afghan, just as the suspects according to him shouted: “Where are the foreigners?”

No fewer than 14 foreigners have been confirmed to have died, along with four Afghans in the attack.

Reacting to the incident, the Interior Minister said the recent decision to transfer security to a private company had been a mistake.

The Minister disclosed that 160 people were rescued after Afghan troops fought throughout the night to regain control of the building.

Three attackers according to officials were also killed in the siege, while 10 people, including four civilians, were injured.

According to Kabul police, nine Ukrainians, one German, one Greek and one Kazakh citizen have been confirmed dead, while another two victims are yet to be identified.

Meanwhile, Afghan airline Kam Air has raised alarm that a number of its employees have been killed, while some are still missing.

Already, the Taliban which targeted the hotel in 2011 has claimed responsibility for the latest attack.

A spokesman of the group in a statement said the organization had “killed tens of foreign invaders and their puppets”.

