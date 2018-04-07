Kwara Police Confirms Arrest Of 7 Suspects In Offa Deadly Bank Robbery

KWARA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Seven suspects linked to Thursday’s armed robbery operation of some new generation Banks in Offa, Kwara State have been arrested.

The State Commissioner of Police CP, Mr. Lawan Ado, confirmed this Saturday at a press briefing in Ilorin, the Kwara State Capital.

Ado disclosed that the number of injured victims was yet to be confirmed as they were still receiving treatment in different hospitals.

The CP stated at the briefing that seven vehicles were abandoned and recovered from the suspected armed bandits, while some rifles were carted away by them.

Mr. Ado also announced that the Inspector General of Police IGP, Mr. Ibrahim Idris has ordered a full scale investigation into the dreadful attacks.

In addition, the CP indicated that IGP has directed the State’s Intelligence Response Team and others to assist in getting the hoodlums arrested.

It would be recalled that dare-devil armed robbers Thursday stormed Offa metropolis in Offa Local Council area of Kwara State, North central Nigeria and robbed some Banks including: Ecobank; First Bank; GTB; Ibolo Micro Finance Bank; Union Bank and Zenith Bank.

