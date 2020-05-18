Lockdown: Buhari Cancels Nationwide Broadcast

Photo: President Mohammadu Buhari during a virtual meeting with Nigeria Governors Forum. Photo by @SundayAghaeze

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Unlike the earlier information before the public domain, Nigerians have been told not to expect any special broadcast from President Muhammadu Buhari after all tonight.

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Mr Femi Adeshina confirmed this in a tweet Monday afternoon.

It will be recalled that Aliyu Sani, the National Coordinator of the Presidential Task force on COVID-19, had disclosed that President Buhari will address Nigerians today – Monday when he appeared on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics interview Programme.

According to him, the President is to decide on whether or not the country should go ahead with the second phase of the gradual relaxation of the Lockdown.

In contrary, Mr Adeshina in a tweet Monday afternoon, said the Presidential Task Force will during its usual media briefings bring the nation up to speed on the next step.

The National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) last night put the total confirmed cases of COVID -19 at 5,959; 182 deaths and1,594 discharged.

Buhari Urges Governors to Work Closely With PTF

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has enjoined governors to work closely with the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 to engender better harmony in the daunting task of checking the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Femi Adesina, the president’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity in a statement in Abuja, said Buhari made the call during a virtual meeting with the Governors’ Forum.

The president disclosed that the PTF had briefed him on the next steps in the national response to the pandemic, “and I have directed that they work very closely with the governors”.

He said the pandemic was “beyond technology, power, and resources,” noting that countries that had all those things, were recording the highest casualties around the world.

“We have to be very careful. We need to continue to educate and persuade the people to accept the reality of the situation, and do all that is necessary to stay safe,” the president said.

The presidential aide revealed that the meeting also discussed economic and security issues, among others.