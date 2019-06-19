Malaysia Flight MH17: Prosecutors Announce Charges Against 4 Suspects

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – After four years of the crash, three Russians and a Ukrainian have been charged with the allegation of bringing a missile into the area in eastern Ukraine and shot Malaysia Airlines flight MH17.

The crash which occurred in July 2014 killed 298 passengers on board and crew.

The Passenger flight MH17 was en route from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur when it was shot down over conflict-hit Ukraine.

A court case will begin in the Netherlands on 9 March 2020.

Meanwhile, international arrest warrants have been issued on the four suspects.

The Dutch-led joint investigation team (JIT) named the men as Igor Girkin, Sergei Dubinsky and Oleg Pulatov from Russia, as well as Ukrainian Leonid Kharchenko.

The JIT, which seeks to try the suspects under Dutch law, previously said it had a “long list” of persons of interest and appealed again for witnesses as the investigation continues.

Speaking ahead of Wednesday’s announcement, Silene Fredriksz, who lost her son Bryce, said that in the five years since, some relatives had died not knowing the truth.

