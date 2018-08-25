W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Manchester United: Jose Mourinho Denies Rift With Vice Chairman

Posted by Latest News, Sports Saturday, August 25th, 2018

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Manchester United Manager Jose Mourinho has declared he has “no problems” with the Executive Vice Chairman Ed Woodward, in a pre-match news conference.

The press briefing was missed by most of the media because the Portuguese arrived half an hour early.

At the meeting, Mourinho spoke for four minutes and 19 seconds – much shorter than normal and said he had not read reports of a falling out between the two.

“I don’t know 10 per cent of what is written,” Mourinho declared.

He added: “I’m not the right guy to answer.”

When reminded that he had in the past always spoken about Woodward with respect, and asked if their relationship was still fine, he added: “Of course. No problems.”

He was also asked whether reports of conflict were part of an “overreaction” to United’s 3-2 defeat by Brighton in the Premier League last weekend, to which Mourinho replied: “You are pessimistic, I am not.”

 

