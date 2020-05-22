Many Passengers Killed, Houses Destroyed as Commercial Plane Crashes In Pakistan

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Many passengers have been feared dead as a Pakistan International Airlines plane crashed in Karachi on a flight from Lahore.

Reports said emergency services have arrived scene, but yet to confirm casualties so far, still, many of the passengers are believed to have died.

The Flight – PK8303 was carrying about 91 passengers and eight crew was said to be flying from Lahore to Jinnah International Airport,.

Pictures showed a scene of devastation in the Model Colony residential area.

The plane – an Airbus A320, was about to land when it crashed near Model Colony, a neighbourhood of Karachi about 3.2km (two miles) north-east of Jinnah International Airport.

A spokesman for PIA said the plane had lost contact with air traffic control just after 14:30 local time (09:30 GMT

Pakistan’s army said soldiers from its quick reaction force had reached the crash site to help in rescue and emergency efforts.

TV footage showed rescue crew combing through debris strewn across the streets of Model Colony, where several houses have been destroyed.

From the earliest reactions, Pakistan’s Prime Minister, Imran Khan said he was ”shocked and saddened” by the crash, while promising an immediate investigation

On his own, the Chief Minister of Sindh, the province where the plane crashed, has declared an emergency in all of Karachi’s hospital.

The cause of the crash is yet to be confirmed.

PIA chief executive Air Vice Marshal Arshad Malik said the pilot had told traffic control that the plane was experiencing “technical difficulties”.