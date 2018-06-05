NASS Warns Buhari Against Harassment of Lawmakers, Opponents, Selective Anti-Corruption

By Ganiyu Nasirudeen

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The joint session of the National Assembly NASS held Tuesday has ended with a five point-resolution, among which is the caution to President Muhammadu Buhari to adhere to the rule of Law.

According to a tweet from the verified Twitter handle of the President of the Senate, the resolutions reached at the joint Executive session state:

“The systematic harassment and humiliation by the Executive of perceived political opponents, people with contrary opinion, including legislators and judiciary, by the Police and other security agencies must stop.

“There must be strict adherence to the Rule of Law and protection for all citizens by the President and his appointees.

“The President must be held accountable for the actions of his appointees and must be ready to sanction those that carry out any act which will ridicule or endanger our country and democracy.

“The government should show sincerity in the fight against corruption by not being selective, also prosecute current appointees that have cases pending against them.”

Over 48 hours after the latest altercation between the NASS Leadership and IGP, the Presidency is yet to muster an official response.

