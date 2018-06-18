National Convention: Enugu APC Adopts Oshiomhole for Chairman

From Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – As the June 23rd National Convention of the ruling All Progressive Congress{APC), draws near, the Enugu State Chapter of the party has adopted immediate past Governor of Edo State, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole as its candidate for the National Chairmanship position.

The convention has been fixed for June 23rd at the Eagle square in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital.

Oshiomhole, who is contesting the position with other Aspirants from South- South geo political zone of Nigeria, where the position is zoned to by the party, is seen in many quarters as the candidate to beat in the election, following his alleged endorsement by President Buhari and most governors.

Recalled that the Enugu APC had earlier endorsed the incumbent National Vice Chairman, South-East, Chief Emma Eneukwu, National Organizing Secretary Senator Osita Izunaso and National Auditor George Moghalu for re-election.

Announcing the endorsement of the former Edo governor on Monday shortly after a meeting of Enugu State Delegates for the National Convention which was attended by 125 delegates, and other stakeholders of the party from various council areas of the state, Dr Ben Nwoye, the state chairman, said they resolved to take the decision because of his leadership qualities as a governor and labour leader.

Nwoye further hinted that after the meeting where the National Convention was discussed, the Enugu delegates reaffirmed their support for re-election of Eneuwku as well as others they had earlier endorsed.

The Chairman, said that Enugu State APC was proud to be the first state in the South East geo political zone and perhaps the first in entire Federation to adopt Adams Oshiomhole for National Chairman.

Nwoye, who is also secretary of APC chairmen’s forum, noted that looking at the quality leadership displayed by Oshiomhole during his eight years as governor of Edo State as well as his approach to dispute resolution, when he was Nigeia Labour congress NLC president, they strongly believed that he will lead the party to a greater height and sustain the achievements of his predecessor, Chief John Odigie Oyegun.

“Looking at the leadership credentials of Oshiomhole, his days as labour leader, his eight years in office as Governor, We believe that Adams Oshimole will lead this party to a greater height, Enugu State is happy to be the-first in the south East and perhaps the first in the federation to adopt him for National Chairman.

“His dogmatic and pragmatic approach in handling issues speaks volume of his leadership qualities, we in Enugu State APC believe strongly that he will take APC to higher heights as well consolidate on the achievements recorded by the outgoing National Chairman, Chief Oyegun.

The party in the state, however frowned at the aspiration of one of the Aspirants for the South East National Vice chairmanship position from Enugu state, Chief Onyemuche Nnamani , who is from the same Senatorial district with Nwoye, saying such ambition was contrary to the resolution of the South East APC leaders as well zoning arrangements in the state and south east zone .

According to the Enugu APC, Nnamani, is working in contradiction to the resolution of the leaders of APC in South East, stressing that such development is capable of affecting the party’s vote drive in 2019.

