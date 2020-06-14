Obaseki Mocks Oshiomhole, Appeal Committee for Approving ‘Dubious Disqualification’

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Governor Godwin Obaseki has kicked against the decision of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Appeal Committee for the Edo governorship election.

He stated this in a statement on Sunday which was issued by his spokesman, Crusoe Osagie, which mocked APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole “and his puppet screening committees”.

He condemned the “destruction of smoldering integrity of our great party under Oshiomhole’s watch”.

The statement also said the exclusion of Obaseki by the screening committee was not sufficient, the APC had to pronounce that the appeal committee “upheld the dubious disqualification”.

It added: “The question is how does an Appeal Committee claim to uphold an issue that was not appealed?”

He, therefore, called the committee, “a gathering of court’s jesters, who congregated to massage the ego of their paymaster, who is Comrade Oshiomhole”.

He stated: “Disgraceful charade against the mantra of integrity which ought to be the character of APC, reveals the depth of the abyss Oshiomhole has dragged the party.”

The statement also thanked the supporters of the governors “across party divides and the entire spectrum of the society for their firm solidarity and unwavering support”, stressing that the governor remains focused on, “sustaining the good governance and growth trajectory of Edo State”.