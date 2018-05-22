Ohaneze Advocates 6 Year Rotational Single Term for President, Governors

Photo: Nigeria’s President Mohammadu Buhari

From Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAINER) – Apex Igbo socio cultural body, Ohaneze Ndigbo, has canvassed for the adoption of a six-year rotational single tenure for the president and governors of 36 states in Nigeria

The body also suggested the scrapping of local government system in the country even as it asked for the creation of one additional state in the South-East geo-political zone, of Nigeria as well as resource control for states where natural resources were exploited.

These were the highlights of their resolutions during its one day summit held on Monday in Awka, the Anambra state capital, tagged, “Ekwueme Square Declaration 2018’’.

The resolutions were read by former Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN Governor, prof. Chukwuma Soludo, who is the Chairman, Planning and Strategy Committee as well as Organising Committee.

He said the Igbo umbrella body wants the Federal Government to adopt the report of the 2014 National Conference.

According to him, the resolution already ratified by all the component arms of Ohaneze, equally demanded that the current Constitution of Nigeria, which he said was the product of the military be redrafted.

Soludo added that Ohaneze recommended that a constituent assembly for the drafting of a new constitution be constituted and thereafter a referendum be held, adding, “whatever recommendations of the group would be sent to National Assembly.’’

The group equally demanded for the scrapping of state of origin and its replacement with residential rights whereby a Nigerian would have full right in any place he or she resides for 10 years.

On the six years single tenure suggestion, the group noted that six vice presidents from each of the six geo-political zones should be elected, while the governorship seat would be rotated among the senatorial districts.

In his remarks, president General of Ohaneze, Chief John Nnia Nwodo explained that the summit was organised to enable Ndigbo articulates major challenges affecting the country.

He noted that the present constitution of the country was skewed against Igbo people and should be redrafted to give Igbo people fair treatment.

The Deputy Senate President, Chief Ike Ekweremadu, in his comment, had challenged the Ohaneze leadership to convince those yet to support the restructuring of the country to back the idea.

Ekweremadu assured that he would table any bill on the restructuring of the country whenever the Ohaneze presents it at the national assembly.

