Ondo House of Assembly Sacks Speaker, Deputy

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Speaker of Ondo State House of Assembly, Mr. Bamidele Oloyelogun and his Deputy, Mr. Iroju Ogundeji, have been impeached over alleged ‘’gross misconduct’’.

The State’s chapter of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) disclosed the sack Friday, on its Twitter handle @Ondo_APC.

A lawmaker, Mr. Sunday Olajide (APC-Akure Constituency 2), moved the motion for the impeachment; while another colleague, Mr. Oluyede Feyide (APC-Ose Constituency) seconded.

The sacked Deputy Speaker was first impeached earlier this year,but was later reinstated.

Immediately after the impeachment of the two Leaders, Mr. Olamide George (APC-Akure North Constituency) was elected as the new Speaker, while Abimbola Fajolu (APC-Ile Oluji/Oke Igbo Constituency) emerged as the Deputy Speaker.

The election held in a rowdy plenary session where Jumoke Akindele (APC-Okitipupa Constituency 2) was appointed as the Acting Speaker, ahead of emergence of the new leadership.

The new Speaker in his inaugural speech said that the impeachment of the two former leaders was aimed at correcting certain lapses in the House, including misconduct, denying that it was witch-hunting.

The impeachment was carried out Friday by 18 lawmakers, out of the 26 members of the State’s House of Assembly amid tight security to forestall break down of law and order.

Please follow and like us: