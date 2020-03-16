Oshiomhole: Disagreements Among Governors Force Postponement Of APC NEC Meeting

By Ayo Balogun, Abuja

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Disagreements within the Governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have forced the postponement of the National Executive Council meeting slated for today (Tuesday)

While some governors are disloyal to the embattled National Chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, others are against his removal from office.

Speaking on Monday after a closed-door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Kebbi State Governor, Atiku Bagudu told State House Correspondents that the NEC meeting had been postponed.

At the end of the meeting which lasted about twenty minutes, Bagudu said, “we met with Mr. President, amongst other issues we discussed about the party in appreciation to Mr. President how he has given access to each of us individually and collectively.

He further said, “And amongst the issues we discussed was the need with resolution that the governors have taken to work together to resolve all the issues in the party.

“And also we seek Mr. President’s support to postpone the National Executive Council NEC meeting that is schedule for tomorrow (today) until such a time that the governors are ready to report back”, he added.

Governors who were at the meeting with Buhari yesterday at the Presidential Villa include Rotimi Akeredolu (Ondo); Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos); Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi); Gboyega Oyetola (Osun); Babagana Zulum (Borno); Abubakar Badaru (Jigawa).

Others are Dapo Abiodun (Ogun); Simon Lalong (Plateau); Abdulahi Ganduje (Kano); Sani Bello (Niger); Abdulrahman Abdurazak (Kwara); Abdulahi Sule (Nasarawa); Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya (Gombe); Godwin Obaseki (Edo); Aminu Masari (Katsina) and Hope Uzodinma (Imo).