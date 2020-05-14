W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Oyo Commissioner for Environment Dies At 55

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Thursday, May 14th, 2020

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Mr Kehinde Ayoola, the Oyo state Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources has died at the age of 55.

Mr Taiwo Adisa, the Chief Press Secretary to Gov. Seyi Makinde, confirmed his death while speaking with Governor’s office correspondents on Thursday in Ibadan.

African Examiner gathered that the commissioner died at a private hospital in Ibadan where he was receiving treatment.

The cause of the death could not be ascertained at this time.

Ayoola was the speaker of the State House of Assembly in 1999 representing Oyo East state constituency.

