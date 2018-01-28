W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

After ‘Letter Bomb’ Saga, Buhari, Obasanjo Meet at AU Summit

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Sunday, January 28th, 2018

Obasanjo, Buhari Meet Face to Face at AU Summit

By Ayo Balogun

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Mohammadu Buhari and Ex-President Olusegun have met at the ongoing African Union summit taking place at Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

This is the first time the 2 leaders will meet after Obasanjo wrote an open letter to the president advising him not seek re-election next year citing poor economic management and impaired health.

Parts of the letter reads:

“President Buhari needs a dignified and honourable dismount from the horse. He needs to have time to reflect, refurbish physically and recoup and after appropriate rest, once again, join the stock of Nigerian leaders whose experience, influence, wisdom and outreach can be deployed on the side line for the good of the country.  

“His place in history is already assured.  Without impaired health and strain of age, running the affairs of Nigeria is a 25/7 affair, not 24/7.

“I only appeal to brother Buhari to consider a deserved rest at this point in time and at this age.  I continue to wish him robust health to enjoy his retirement from active public service.

“President Buhari does not necessarily need to heed my advice.  But whether or not he heeds it, Nigeria needs to move on and move forward.”

President Buhari has not declared whether he will seek re-election or not, but his supporters are already drumming supports for him across the country.

President Buhari also met with Former military President, Abdulsalam Abubakar in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

