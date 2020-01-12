W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Police Confirm Death Of Female NYSC Member Who Committed Suicide In Enugu

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Sunday, January 12th, 2020



From Ignatius Okpara, Enugu, Nigeria

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Enugu State Police Command is to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of a serving National Youth Service Corp NYSC  member in the  State, identified as Miss Bolufemi Princess Motunrayo, who allegedly  committed suicide after drinking Sniper insecticide at the weekend.

Confirming the incident on Saturday in Enugu, the State Police Public Relations Officer PPRO, Ebere Amaraizu, described the incident as unfortunate.

The  deceased , a Batch ‘C’ Corps member who was doing her primary assignment at Girls Secondary School, Ibagwa-Aka, Igbo-Eze South council  Area of Enugu State took her life on Friday, January 10, 2020, after she  drank a substance suspected to be snipper.

It was gathered that the late Motunrayo, who hailed from Ijumu Local Government Area of Kogi State and a graduate of Banking and Finance from Prince Abubakar Audu University formally called Kogi State University was reported to have taken two bottles of snippers.

The late Corp member, it was learnt, had before committing suicide dropped a short note that read, “I did this because I see nothing worth living for in this world.”

Amaraizu, said:  “the incident has to do with the taking of snipper insecticide by one Bolufemi Moturayo Yetunde, a female corper from Kogi State but, doing her service with Girls High School, Ibeagwa-Aka, Igboeze South L.G.A on 10/1/2020.

According to the Enugu police Spokesman, “she was later rushed to the hospital where the doctor confirmed her dead,” adding that the command would carry out a full scale investigation on the incident.

Related Posts

Short URL: http://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=50479

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Zenith Bank Advertisement

Advertisement

UBA – ADVERTISEMENT

advertisement

News Alert

Classified Adverts