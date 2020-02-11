Police Nab Federal Poly Ilaro SUG President Over Alleged Cultism

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The President of the Students Union Government (SUG), Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro, Ogun State, Mr. Adegboye Olatunji, has been arrested for alleged cultism.

The arrested SUG Leader is a Higher National Diploma (HND) II student of Banking and Finance. He was elected to the office in December 2019.

Following the development, students’ parliament impeached embattled Olatunji on Monday after the news of his arrest filtered.

According to reports, another student of the institution, Oyelusi Damilare has replaced the impeached President.

Meanwhile, the Ogun state Police Command has confirmed the incident and Olatunji’s arrest with another suspect.

The police in Ogun said the student leader and Taiwo were arrested on Sunday during initiation rites.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, in a statement, confirmed that the suspects were arrested were caught in the bush in the regalia of the Black Axe cult.

The statement also confirmed that the suspects are presently in police custody.

“The duo was arrested following information received by the police at the Ilaro division from members of the public that a group of people suspected to be cultists were sighted in a bush at Gbogidi area of Ilaro where they were trying to initiate new members into their dreaded group.

“On receiving the information, the DPO Ilaro division, CSP Olayemi Jacob, mobilized his patrol team and swiftly moved to the scene where the two suspects were arrested with the assistance of members of the public, while others escaped through the bush.

“The two arrested cultists, who were in full regalia of the dreaded Black Axe cult, were taken into custody at the Ilaro divisional headquarters where they are being currently interrogated’’ said the Police Spokesperson.

The PPRO added that the State Commissioner of Police, Mr Kenneth Ebrimson, had ordered the transfer of the suspects to the Anti-Cultism Section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for discreet investigation.

Similarly, the polytechnic, in a statement by its Deputy Registrar and Head of Public Relations, Sola Abiala, disclosed that Olatunji had been suspended.

Abiala said: “This is consequent upon the foiling of the meeting of some cult groups from the neighbouring community by the security architecture and network of the polytechnic, the local vigilante group in conjunction with the Nigeria Police Force and the Department of State Services.

“The suspension of Mr. Olatunji is in line with the act establishing the polytechnic and the provisions of the students handbook coupled with the polytechnic’s zero tolerance for cultism, pending his appearance before the students disciplinary committee to establish his culpability’’ or otherwise.