Police Rescue 4 Abducted Corps Members

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Policemen have rescued four National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members who were kidnapped on Monday, March 9, 2020 along the Funtua-Gusau Road on their way to the Orientation Camp in Gusau, the Zamfara State capital city.

The Force Public Relations Officer and a Deputy Commissioner of Police, Mr. Frank Mba confirmed this Wednesday in a statement.

Mba confirmed that the operation came as a result of diligent and intense intelligence gathering and sustained coordinated operations.

The abducted but later rescued corps members included: Oladehin Paul, Ojo Temitope, Ojewale Elizabeth and Adenigbuyan Adegboyega.

The Nigeria Police Spokesman also confirmed that they have since been handed over to the Zamfara State Director of the NYSC, while Mohammed Ardo, a co-traveller from Gusau, who was also kidnapped along with them has also been rescued and successfully reunited with his family.

Mr. Mba stated that the Inspector-General of Police, (IGP) Mr. Mohammed Adamu, while commending the commissioner in charge of the Katsina State Police Command, Sanusi Buba, his operatives, as well as good citizens of the State who supported the police operations, assured Nigerians of the unrelenting determination of the Force to rid the nation of all forms of crimes.