Polls: Lagos, Kano Lead in PVCs Collection

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Thursday released the final breakdown of Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) collected ahead of Saturday’s rescheduled Presidential election, showing Lagos and Kano taking the lead.

INEC boss Prof Mahmud Yakubu in his daily briefing confirmed that a total of 72.8 million PVCs have been collected across the country as at Monday, February 11, 2019.

The breakdown specifically shows that Lagos State leads with 5.5 million (5,531,389) PVCs collected, closely followed by Kano with 4.7 million (4,696,747) PVCs collected.

The two leading States are followed by Kaduna, Katsina and Rivers states respectively. While Kaduna has 3.6 million (3,648,831) PVCs collected, Katsina has 3.2 million (3,187,988) PVCs collected while Rivers has 2.83 million PVCs collected.

The states with the least number of collected PVCs are Ebonyi (666,591), Bayelsa (769,509) and Kwara (1,149,969).

Prof Yakubu said the total number of PVCs collected in each state also reflects the maximum number of votes that would be recorded in each state as only registered voters with PVCs are eligible to vote.

The four states with the highest number of PVCs collected are considered battleground states in the coming general elections.

According to the final voters register released by INEC, out of the six-geopolitical zones in the country, the North-west leads in the number of PVCs collected.

The North-west leads with 18.2 million collected PVCs, followed by the South-west with 12.8 million.

The North-central has 11.5 million while the South-south has 11.1 million.

The regions with the least number of collected PVCs are South-east and North-east with 8.5 million and 10.4 million respectively.

