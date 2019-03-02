Presidential Polls: Babangida Congratulates Buhari

NIGER, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Military President General Ibrahim Babangida has congratulated President Buhari over his re-election.

The former Military Head in a statement personally signed by him Saturday and made available to journalists in Minna, the Niger State capital, advised Buhari to confront with renewed vigour the most urgent problem confronting Nigeria.

He noted that the insecurity of lives and property is one of the most urgent problems confronting the nation as the Boko Haram insurgency remains a threat to many Nigerians particularly in the North East sub region, adding that kidnapping and armed banditry remain a national menace.

“Now that the President has won his re-election bid, he should confront with renewed vigour the most urgent problem confronting Nigeria: ‘insecurity of lives and property’.

“The Boko Haram insurgency remains a threat to many Nigerians particularly in the North East sub region, whiles the twin evils of kidnapping and armed robbery/armed banditry remain a major national menace. The president must pay priority attention to these security issues”, the statement read.

Babangida further said: “There is the need to be more creative in formulating policies that will improve the nation’s economy, create employment opportunities and give hope to our teaming youths’’.

He said he wished the President heeds to the yearnings of reasonable Nigerians for restructuring and seek all constitutional means to devolve some powers presently exercised by the Federal Government to the other tiers of government.

While commenting on the outcome of the elections, Babangida called on President Buhari to resist the temptation to see his co-contestants as enemies along him to work at healing the wounds of campaign exchanges.

“The newly elected President should heal the wounds of the heated campaign exchanges by embracing those who contested alongside with him. The President must resist the temptation to see them as enemies; not even opponents, but fellow compatriots who merely disagreed with him on how best to move our country forward’’ Babangida added.

He commended Buhari main challenger in the poll and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar for his doggedness, still, urged him to work with President to move the country forward.

The former Military Head stated: “I was particularly impressed with the gallant and audacious spirit of the main challenger in the presidential race, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar GCON.

“I was not surprised that even though he lost the most exotic position of the land, his doggedness and pattern of support cut across ethnic, religious and regional lines that earned him the second position of the last Presidential election.

“I call on the former Vice –President Atiku Abubakar to close ranks and work with the winner of the election in an objective and constructive manner so that democracy will continue to thrive in our country at this crucial period of renaissance.”

