Reforms: Every Genuine Complaint Will Be Addressed, Says Bayelsa Govt

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Bayelsa State Government ‎has assured civil servants and pensioners who has filled and submitted the complaints form on the public service reforms‎ that their case will be properly addressed.

The State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Daniel Iworiso-Markson gave the assurance in a statement released in Yenagoa on Wednesday.

The Commissioner acknowledge the influx of people who had visited the ministry to fill the complaints form following the ongoing announcement and arising from the successful outcome of the just concluded town hall meetings‎.

‎He explained that the decision to set up the complaint desk during the town hall meeting was for people who are genuinely affected by the reforms to have an opportunity for their complaints to be addressed.

According to him, the move was a clear pointer to the fact that the government is sincere in the implementation of the reforms and that the exercise is not a witch hunt as often stated‎.

‎Iworiso-Markson advised those who are filling the complaints form to state very clearly how they have been unjustly affected by the exercise, adding that in doing so, they must be specific and straight to the point so that their specific needs can be addressed.

The Information Commissioner maintained that the government will be fair, transparent and very diligent in attending to each case while adding that every complaint will be duly and dutifully attended to without bias and ill-will to any person or group of persons.

He urged those affected not to entertain any doubt or fear that they will be denied or not be given fair hearing and disclosed that there might be need to invite some of the complainants to appear in person before the committee related to their issue and defend themselves.

Iworiso-Markson thanked them for their co-operation and assured them that their complaints will be given speedy attention beginning from next week as the committee will swing into action once the final complaints comes in this Friday which is the deadline for the submission of the complaints form.

