Relaxed Lockdown: FAAN Commences Fumigation Of Abuja, Lagos, PH Airports

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) said it has commenced fumigation of the International Airports in Lagos, Abuja and Port Harcourt ahead of reopening of flight operations in Nigeria.

General Manager, (Corporate Affairs) Mrs. Henrietta Yakubu, made this known Tuesday in a statement issued in Lagos.

Mrs. Yakubu explained that the exercise was in line with the efforts to contain the coronavirus pandemic ravaging the world.

According to her, it was not yet clear when the ban on flights would be lifted, still, the FAAN authority was taking the proactive steps.

“This is to ensure the safety of passengers and other airport users when the airports eventually reopen.

“In March this year, the authority embarked on a similar exercise of disinfection and fumigation of all the international airports,” FAAN Spokesman recalled.

President Muhammadu Buhari has just approved the extension of gradual easing of the six weeks lockdown.

The Chairman, Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha, Monday, in Abuja, at the daily COVID-19 daily briefing, announced Mr. President’s approval of the relaxed lockdown extension.