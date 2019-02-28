Relegation: Fulham Sack Ranieri As Manager

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Struggling English Premier League (EPL) club Fulham sacked Claudio Ranieri as manager on Thursday, after a little over three months in charge.

The Italian won just 12 points in 16 games after taking over, leaving the club second from bottom and 10 points from safety with just 10 games to go.

In a statement, Fulham named Scott Parker as caretaker manager.

Ranieri led Leicester City FC to the EPL title in 2016.(/NAN)

Please follow and like us: