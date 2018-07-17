Resolution to Check Darlong Security Firm Done in People’s Interest –Bayelsa Lawmaker

…Says They’re Not Above the Law

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A lawmaker in the Bayelsa State House of Assembly, Retd Colonel Bernard Kenebai says the resolution of the assembly to checkmate the activities of, Darlong Security Services was done in the interest of the state.

Kenebai who sponsored the motion that led to the resolution said it became imperative following some security reports that the company was engaged in illegal activities.

He explained that the company which was commissioned to tackle issues such as oil theft, illegal bunkering and other sundry crimes has now turned around to be the chief sponsors of those crimes.

The former Security Adviser to the Bayelsa State Government said there is nothing political about the resolution as the assembly was clearly acting on its mandate of ensuring that the state remains safe and peaceful ‎.

The lawmaker stated that communities such as Ondewari, Korokoresi, amongst others have been under series of attack from operatives of the company’s taskforce.

While calling on Bayelsans not to be swayed by the reactions of agents of the company, Kenebai challenged the management to submit themselves for investigation on the wide allegations that‎ they are recruiting cultists and stock pilling various arms and ammunitions.

According to him dragging the name Governor Seriake Dickson into the matter rather than coming out to clear their name is a mischief taken too far and another failed political attempt to run the governor down.

“Darlong Security Services has gone out of their original mandate and have started inflicting pains, hardship and sorrow to people of Southern Ijaw and other areas of their operation. Their activities have become‎ a recipe for chaos which needs to be stemmed immediately.

“As an assembly we have received complaints of the illegal activities of the Taskforce of Darlong Security Services.‎ They have done more harm than good. So upon the presentation of the motion, the assembly resolved as follows: To call on the Governor of Bayelsa State as Chief Security Officer of the state to intervene and call them to order”

“Also mandated the House committee on security and special duties to further investigate the issue and report back to the House. And finally we called on our members at the National Assembly to raise the issue on the floor of the National Assembly”.

Please follow and like us: