Russia 2018: Super Eagles Coach Releases 30-Man Provisional List

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has released a 30-man provisional squad for the 2018 World Cup tournament to be hosted by Russia.

The listed players are mostly those who were featured in the qualifying matches.

The Super Eagles Manager picked four goalkeepers and they include: Ikechukwu Ezenwa, Daniel Akpeyi, Francis Uzoho and Dele Ajiboye.

Coach Rohr’s list of defenders include: William Troost-Ekong, Leon Balogun, Ola Aina, Kenneth Omeruo, Bryan Idowu, Chidozie Awaziem, Abdullahi Shehu, Elderson Echiejile, Tyronne Ebuehi and Stephen Eze.

The midfielders list includes: Captain John Mikel Obi, Ogenyi Onazi, John Ogu, Wilfried Ndidi, Uche Agbo, Oghenekaro Etebo, Joel Obi and Mikel Agu.

Rohr however picked Odion Ighalo, Ahmed Musa, Victor Moses, Alex Iwobi, Moses Simon, Kelechi Iheanacho, Junior Lokosa and Simeon Nwankwo as the forwards.

The Nigerian team will play their next friendly match with the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) in Port Harcourt on May 25, after which the final squad will be announced.

After, the team will depart the country to play with England and the Czech Republic on June 2 and June 5 respectively.

Recall that the Nigeria is in Group in D alongside Croatia, Iceland, and Argentina.

