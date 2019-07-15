Sanwo-Olu Sends 25 Names to Lagos Assembly For Confirmation as Commissioners

By Ayo Balogun

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has announced forwarded the list of Commissioner-designates to the State’s House of Assembly for confirmation.

The list contained twenty-five names, who are to assume duties as commissioners and special advisers upon ratification by the legislature.

A statement issued Sunday by the Governor’s Deputy Chief Press Secretary, Mr Gboyega Akosile, noted that Sanwo-Olu carefully picked the nominees based on their cognate experience in their professions.

“We took our time to pick the best hands for the tough job Lagosians have elected us to do. The nominees for the 25 Commissioners and Special Adviser positions include women and men who have made their mark and at the zenith of their professional calling.’’

“The current list is the first batch, while consultation is ongoing with regard to the complete number of the cabinet members. The new cabinet would be unique, because of its diversity. Lagos would continue to take the lead in innovation, gender-balance and youth inclusion in the administration of the state.

“We have a blend of youth who are under 40 among nominees for commissioners and special advisers. Women too are well represented in the list. We believe Lagos deserves the best and we cannot give the people anything less than that’’ the statement read in part.

The nominees include:

Mr Rabiu Olowo Onaolapo Mrs Folashade Adefisayo Prof. Akin Abayomi Dr Idris Salako Mr Tunji Bello Mr Gbenga Omotoso Mrs Toke Benson-Awoyinka Mrs Bolaji Dada Mr Lere Odusote Dr Frederic Oladeinde Mr Gbolahan Lawal Ms Adekemi Ajayi Mr Femi George Dr Wale Ahmed Mr Moyo Onigbanjo (SAN) Mr Hakeem Fahm Mrs Ajibola Ponnle Engr. Aramide Adeyoye Mr Segun Dawodu Mrs Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf Mr Sam Egube Ms Ruth Bisola Olusanya Princess Aderemi Adebowale Mr Tunbosun Alake Mr Afolabi Ayantayo

