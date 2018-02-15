W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Senate Abruptly Adjourns Plenary Over Fire Scare

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Thursday, February 15th, 2018

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The fire incident which occurred Thursday in the Technical Room at the Senate Wing of the National Assembly NASS has been linked to the sudden adjournment of the plenary session.

Smoke was noticed through the air conditioning system connected to the chamber.

The incident called for the attention of the staffer in the technical department, who successfully put out the fire.

Coincidentally, the Senate just resumed today (Thursday) after recess.

Following the incident, the President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, ruled in favour of the motion raised by Senator Abdullahi Gobir point of order for the Senate to adjourn till next week Tuesday.

The Sokoto State Senator lamented that the chamber was not conducive.

Consequently, Saraki adjourned plenary till next week for the necessary repairs to be carried out ahead of the resumption.

 

 

