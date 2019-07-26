Shiites Protest: IGP Adamu Orders Nationwide Security Beef-Up

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr. Mohammed Adamu has ordered the immediate beef-up of security in all the States of the Federation including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

The Police Spokesperson DCP, Frank Mba in a statement signed Friday indicated that the directive was necessitated due to the series of protests by members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) popularly known as Shiites.

“The Inspector-General of Police, IGP M.A Adamu, NPM, mni has ordered the immediate beef-up of security in all the States of the Federation including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja. This is in the face of series of violent protest and unrest by members of the El-Zazakky group in the FCT,” the statement read in part.

The IGP however assured citizens that proactive measures including aerial surveillance of major cities have been put in place to ensure the safety and security of lives and property.

Zonal Assistant Inspectors-General of Police (AIGs) and Commissioners of Police (CPs) nationwide have also been mandated by the IGP to ensure customised security arrangements are put in place in their Area of Responsibilities (AORs) to checkmate the activities of criminals and any possible threat to public peace.

The Police boss also warned protesters not to breach public peace while going about their demonstrations.

The also stated: “The IGP has further advised all would-be protesters to ensure they express their grievances within the ambit of the law so as not to infringe on the constitutional rights of other citizens or cause breach of public peace.”

Adamu enjoined citizens to be wary of circulating unsubstantiated security advisories capable of creating undue fear, panic, and apprehension in the country.

