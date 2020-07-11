Suspected Gunmen Abduct 3 Persons In Ekiti

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Some weeks after a Commissioner and two others were abducted which resulted in one death; suspected gunmen have again struck in Ekiti State and kidnapped three persons.

The abductors, who were said to be no fewer than 10, had reportedly late Friday attacked Isinbode-Ekiti in Ekiti East Local Government Area where they abducted the three persons.

The suspected hoodlums reports said, amid sporadic shootings, carried out the attack at a sawmill, located on Isinbode-Ode road and dispossessed the workers of their personal belongings after which they abducted the two victims.

Sources revealed that after the sawmill attack; the kidnappers later pursued an official Hilux van conveying a government official and shot at it after which one of the occupants was kidnapped.

The Ekiti State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Sunday Abutu, has confirmed the incident.

Abutu narrated that one of those abducted and the driver of the van who was shot had escaped from captivity.

The Police Spokesmen added that the driver had been taken to an hospital for medical care.

He alleged that the kidnappers were now holding on to two persons, including the government official whose identity he did not disclose.

Abutu also claimed that police were already on the trail of the suspected abductors in order to secure the release of the victims unhurt.