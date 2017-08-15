Suspected Terrorists Launch Fresh Attack on Adamawa Communities

ADAMAWA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Again, suspected Boko Haram terrorists have launched a fresh attack late Monday on some communities in Madagali Local Council Area of Adamawa State, North East Nigeria.

This time, the suspected insurgents attacked attacked Nyibango and Muduhu enclaves, leaving many dead and properties destroyed.

Late last week Thursday, the suspected terrorists attacked Ghumbili community, ahead of the recent bloody onslaught on Midlu village also in Madagali LGA.

The latest attack has been confirmed by the Madagali Council Chairman, Mr. Yusuf Muhammed.

While affirming that the attack lasted for about two hours, Mr. Muhammad established that the suspected Boko Haram fighters burnt many houses and looted foodstuff.

The LG boss added that the hoodlums also looted foodstuff; killed live stocks as well as razed the villages they attacked with fire.

However, Mr. Muhammad could not confirm the exact figure of the victims.

In the same vein, the Lawmaker representing Madagali/Michika Federal Constituency Hon. Adamu Kamale has confirmed the attack.

Kamale advocated for Federal Government FG security measures in the LG area, so as to check menace.

