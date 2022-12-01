How Governors Steal LGA Allocations – Buhari

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari has accused state governors of stealing the allocations of LGAs in their states.

Buhari made this known on Thursday saying that the governors treat the local government level unfairly.

The president disclosed this after he delivered his speech at an event hosted for members of the senior executive course 44 (2022) of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) at the presidential villa in Abuja.

Making reference to “fraudulent acts” done by some governors in the distribution of funds intended for the management of local councils, President Buhari stated that it’s unthinkable that some state governors would collect money on behalf of council areas, and only remit half of such allotment to the council chairpersons.

“If the monies from the federal government to state governments is N100 million, let’s put it at N100 million — N50 million will be sent to the chairman with a letter that he will sign that he received N100 million,” he said.

“The governor will pocket the balance and share it with whoever he wanted to and then the chairman of the local government will say how much he must pay as salaries. To hell goes development. Monies for the salaries will be given and the balance he will put in his pocket.

“This is what is happening in Nigeria, it’s a terrible thing. You cannot say the person who is doing these was not educated, he was a qualified lawyer, he was experienced, yet he participated in this type of corruption.”

He attributed such behaviours to a lack of integrity adding that it adds to the pervasive corruption in the country.

“So it’s a matter of conscience, whichever level we find ourselves. As a leader, you sit here with all the sacrifices the country is making by putting you through institutions and getting you ready to lead,” he added.

“The fundamental thing is personal integrity. May God help us.”