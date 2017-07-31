Tax Evasion: C-Ronaldo Appears Before Spanish Court

BALTIMORE, MD (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The world Footballer of the year Cristiano Ronaldo has appeared before a Spanish court over alleged tax evasion to the tune of $17.3m.

Prosecutors accuse Ronaldo considered to be the world’s highest paid footballer of the offence.

The world Footballer spent over an hour, giving evidence to judges inside a court in the Madrid suburb of Pozuelo de Alarcón on Monday.

He avoided the media camp waiting outside by arriving and leaving via an underground garage.

The accused is expected to make a statement after the pre-trial hearing, but left without saying a word.

The 32-year-old Real Madrid star has previously denied the allegations, claiming that his “conscience is clear”.

Ronaldo is the latest in a string of footballers to be pursued by the Spanish tax authorities.

It would be recalled that Argentina’s Lionel Messi and Barcelona player, was slammed with 21-month prison sentence after being found guilty of evading €4.1m in tax – €10.6m less than Ronaldo’s last year.

However, the court ealier in July commuted the jail term to a fine of €252,000.

