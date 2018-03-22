Tension in Enugu As NSDC Men Allegedly Chase 4 Bus Passengers to Death

From Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – There was tension in Enugu, Southeast Nigeria on Thursday following the alleged death of a commercial bus driver and three passengers caused by operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC.

African Examiner reports that the said ugly incident took place at the deadly valley of the Milking Hill, Ngwo Old Road in Enugu North council Area of Enugu state.

Operatives of the NSCDC, were said to be pursuing the driver for a yet to be established offence when the vehicle plunged into the deep ditch , killing the four occupants of the bus.

It was further gathered that the NSCDC operatives who were chasing the driver, allegedly shot at the vehicle, forcing it to fall into the valley, and in the process, the commercial bus caught fire burning the occupants.

Confirmed report had it that only a female passenger, who was thrown off the vehicle, survived the accident, just as she is currently recuperating in an undisclosed hospital in Enugu.

But for the swift intervention of the police, the incident would have led to breakdown of law and order as residents and commercial bus drivers had mobilized in protest of the deaths.

Their move to take their protest to the NSCDC office located at the New Market Axis, few kilometres to the scene of the accident, was resisted by heavily armed operatives of the corps and the police.

The security operatives, fired several shots sporadically to scare the protesters away, a development that led to the shattering of the windscreen of some vehicles.

A commercial bus driver whose vehicle was affected told newsmen under anonymity that “We are still talking about the lives they snuffed out of several people few minutes ago, and they are still looking for more blood to suck.”

“Are they not supposed to be shooting in the air, or even use rubber bullets? But see what they have just done”, the driver said.

However, the tensed atmosphere was calmed down as at the time of this report by the Enugu State Police Commissioner, Mohammed Dan Mallam.

The CP’s arrival saved the situation as commuters, including journalists, were all trapped as angry residents barricaded the Ngwo Road.

Addressing newsmen, the Enugu state Police boss, described the incident as unfortunate, stressing that they would not allow anyone jeopardize the peace in the state.

He said, “What happened is very unfortunate, especially with the peace we are enjoying. This kind of thing should not be allowed. That’s the reason why I am here. I have appealed to them, they should leave everything to us.

“Investigation has started, we are are asking them, people who witnessed what happened, to come forward with their information.

