Tragedy: 2 Land Excavators Die in Enugu After Buried in Sand

Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Tragedy struck on Saturday at Gariki Ugwuoba in oji River Local Government Area of Enugu state as two persons said to be excavating sand at a site in the area got buried when the sand slided.

The state police public Relations officer PPRO, Ebere Amarizu, who made this known to African Examiner on Sunday in Enugu, said the two victims were covered by sand leading to their demise.

He said the incident which occurred in the afternoon threw people at the site into shock “as they could not explain how it suddenly happened.

According to Amarizu, “the identity of the victims are yet to be unmasked, but sources revealed that they hail from Nibo in awka South local Government Area of Anambra state but excavate sand into lorry tippers at the site.

“Their dead bodies were later recovered with the assistance of the Oji River Police Operatives who had contacted an Excavator that assisted to recover their dead bodies from the disaster scene.

“The bodies are now deposited at the hospital mortuary of General hospital Oji River for autopsy and further necessary action.

“Meanwhile,one of the workers who allegedly escaped the incident as he had gone to use bathroom is still in deep shock how he lost his two co-workers suddenly and how the incident would have claimed his own life, as he is now receiving medical attention” the Enugu police Spokesman said.

