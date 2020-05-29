Twitter Places Warning on Trump Post, Says Tweet Glorifies Violence

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) -Twitter said Friday that President Donald Trump violated its rules against glorifying violence when he tweeted about protests over the death of George Floyd. The company, which is already embroiled in a dispute with the president over what is acceptable on the platform, did not remove the tweet.

On Thursday, with fires burning in Minneapolis during a third night of protests in the wake of the death of Floyd, Trump threatened to call in the National Guard, labeled the protesters “thugs” and said Mayor Jacob Frey had lost control over the city.

“Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts,” Trump tweeted.

Protesters are demanding that the officers involved in Floyd’s arrest be charged. Looting and fires have been widespread in the area where Floyd died Monday.

“These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen,” Trump tweeted.

Within hours, Twitter added a public interest notice to the post.

The company said it had “taken action in the interest of preventing others from being inspired to commit violent acts, but have kept the tweet on Twitter because it is important that the public still be able to see the tweet given its relevance to ongoing matters of public importance.”/NBC