US Group Condemns Trump for Backing Torture as Effective Interrogation Technique

*Says US Should Lead by Example

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – In response to his recent comments, Freedom House, a leading US human rights group, has criticized President Donald Trump for supporting torture as effective interrogation technique.

The group, in a statement issued in Washington, DC and sent to African examiner, told the president to “reject the use of torture and make clear his commitment to uphold U.S. law on interrogations.”

The statement continues: “As Freedom House has consistently advocated, the use of torture compromises U.S. standing in the world and weakens, not strengthens, national security. Democracy rests upon the rule of law and the protection of fundamental freedoms for all, and the U.S. should lead by example.”

“The United States is rated Free in Freedom in the World 2016, Free in Freedom of the Press 2016, and Free in Freedom on the Net 2016.”

Freedom House is a Washington DC based independent watchdog organization that supports democratic change, monitors the status of freedom around the world, and advocates for democracy and human rights.

