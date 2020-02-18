WAEC Delists 37 Secondary Schools Over Examination Malpractices

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The West African Examination Council (WAEC) has delisted 37 secondary schools in Benue State, North central Nigeria over alleged examination malpractices.

The State Commissioner for Education, Prof. Dennis Ityavyar, disclosed this to journalists Tuesday.

Following the development, the Commissioner hinted that the government had concluded plans to demote 37 principals of the affected schools.

Prof. Ityavyar, who confirmed that 164 schools were actually involved in one form of malpractices or the other, noted that the affected schools were deeply involved in the misconduct.

The Commissioner explained that the implication was that the affected schools have been removed from the list of schools that are centres for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) as well as the National Examination Council examination NECO.

Prof. Ityavyar disclosed one other principal would also be sanctioned alongside 37 others for a similar offence.

He explained that the 38th school was not delisted but the examination body identified some sharp practices in the school.

Consequently, the Commissioner announced that the Benue state government will sanction the principal of the school so as to serve as a deterrent to others.