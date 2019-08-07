Zenith Bank Introduces Free Banking For Senior Citizens

Zenith Bank Plc has introduced the Zenith Timeless Account, which allows Nigerians aged 55years and above to enjoy free financial services.

The Zenith Timeless Account is a product offering targeted at senior citizens (aged 55 years and above), pensioners, potential and existing retirees, that allows them bank for free and conduct banking transactions with ease.

A statement issued by the bank explained that holders of the Zenith Timeless Account enjoys interest on Savings Account and are not required to pay maintenance, debit card, cheque book, or SMS notification fees.

“They also enjoy priority treatment at all Zenith Bank branches nationwide and have access to a wide range of travel and holiday offers on tickets.

“Do you have an old savings or current account with Zenith Bank, and you are above 55 years old? Quickly reactivate the account and begin to enjoy all the benefits of the Zenith Timeless Account.

“You can visit the bank’s website, www.zenithbank.com , or any of our branches to open the account or reactivate your old account.” The statement added.

