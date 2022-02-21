2023: APC, PDP Have Nothing To Offer Nigeria

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Kano State Governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, has stated that the People’ s Democratic Party, PDP, and All Progressives Congress, APC, have nothing different to offer Nigerians come 2023.

Kwankwaso made this known when he featured on Nasara FM in Kano over the weekend saying that both the APC and PDP have nothing to give to Nigerians to ensure their victory in 2023 and he advised Nigerians to pitch their tent with another formidable third force that could salvage the country from its present challenges.

Kwankwaso said: “I didn’t see anything that either APC or PDP will show or tell Nigerians to get convinced and vote for them in the coming 2023 elections.

“So I think people should now come to think of the right party and people to support and vote for so that we can rescue the present situation.”

The former governor also accused the administration of Governor Ganduje for not living up to the expectations of the people.

“In 2015, we gave the leadership of the state to some, thinking that they will make it, but not knowing that it won’t yield any positive outcome. That is why we are back to rescue our state,” he said.