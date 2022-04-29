2023: Enugu North District Professor Pleads With Ugwuanyi To Drop Senatorial Bid

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – As a way of maintaining the existing zoning culture prevailing in Enugu state chapter of the People’s Democratic party, a Senatorial Aspirant for Enugu North District, Professor Eddy Ugwu has pleaded with governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi to drop his ambition of vying for the position and support him.

The university Don, who is also one of the founding fathers of the party said the governor should rescind his decision of contesting the election with him and support him for the sake of equity justice and fair play.

Professor Ugwu made the plea Wednesday after appearing before the PDP National and State Assembly screening exercise for Enugu state Aspirants, held at the state party Secretariat in Enugu.

Ugwu who was almost shedding tears while briefing newsmen, disclosed that he went into the senatorial contest on the conviction that the rotational/zoning principle which has also been effective in Enugu North senatorial district favours his constituency, Igbo Eze South/Nsukka federal constituency, not knowing that

Governor Ugwuanyi who belongs to Igbo Eze North/Udenu federal constituency, will eventually join the contest.

“For the sake of equity, justice and fair play and also in compliance to our zoning formula, I am pleading with Governor Ugwuanyi to shelve his aspiration to go to the senate in 2023 for me” he pleaded.

According to him, “,We have supported him as a three term federal law maker of the National assembly(lower house), two term governor of Enugu state and our thinking was that he will be staking at the presidency in 2023”.

“I don’t want to go to the party primaries to be disgraced by Governor Ugwuanyi or surprisingly myself disgracing him.

“I made series of consultation before picking the nomination and interest form to contest the senate, amidst the fact of my existing grass root support across the six local government areas of Enugu North district in the past two decades.

“For the sake of equity, justice and fair play, I am passionately appealing to Governor Ugwuanyi to let me continue with my aspiration as the next Senator of Enugu North senatorial district. I have the influence and capacity to win it for PDP, in as much as I will also enjoy his support”.

“I am a political scientist with experience and I promise to make desirable impact in the legislation at National assembly and will also impact positively on the needs of our senatorial district and Enugu state”.

Answering questions on reports that Ugwuanyi emerged as consensus candidate of Enugu North district, Prof Ugwu described the said meeting held on Sunday, April 2022,where the decision was taken as politically stage managed to cage the delegates and stakeholders whom he has won their sympathies.

He stated that he is still strongly appealing to Governor Ugwuanyi to have a re think as a God fearing politician who preaches peace and understanding among the political class.

The political scientist further said that it is not true that the incumbent senator of Enugu North senatorial district, Senator Chuka Utazi, who belongs to Igbo Etiti/Uzo Uwani federal constituency of Enugu North senatorial district stepped down for Governor Ugwuanyi.

He revealed that Senator Utazi is conscious of the fact of the zoning principle did not pick the PDP senatorial nomination for a third term and described him as a gentle man in politics.

“I respect Senator Chuka Utazi a lot, he is a gentle man in politics and never wanted to disrupt the zoning formula in our district.

” I am very hopeful that Governor Ugwuanyi will relinquish his ambition to pave way for me,so as not to truncate the zoning principle in our senatorial district.

” It is the turn of Igbo Eze South/Nsukka federal constituency to produce the next senator of Enugu North senatorial district and our People are in my support. I am also pleading for Governor Ugwuanyi to support me.