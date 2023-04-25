Renowned Journalist Folly Bah Thibault Is ECW’s New Global Champion

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Education Cannot Wait (ECW), the United Nations (UN) global fund for education in emergencies and protracted crises, has appointed a renowned journalist and humanitarian, Folly Bah Thibault as its new Global Champion.

The acclaimed international journalist will join ECW in raising awareness and advocating for education for the world’s most vulnerable children.

Through her work for Al Jazeera, France24, Radio France International and Voice of America, Thibault has become one of the most recognized and respected journalists in the world.

Her coverage of some of the world’s most pressing events as a journalist for Al Jazeera is shedding light on forgotten crises across the globe. The New African Magazine has named Thibault as one of the ‘Most Influential Africans’ working today.

With more than 20 years of experience as a journalist, she has covered some of the world’s most important news stories, including the Arab Spring and marquee specials for Al Jazeera on the United Nations. She has interviewed heads of state, Nobel Prize winners, artists and influencers the world over.

Born in Conakry, Guinea, she received her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Howard University and American University in the United States. After graduating, Thibault hosted a show for Voice of America that sought to reunite families separated by conflict in Sierra Leone and Liberia.

It wasn’t long before her passion for telling stories and reporting took her to Paris and Radio France Internationale, where she presented the morning show on the English Channel. She later joined France24 television as an Anchor, before joining Al Jazeera English as a Principal Presenter in 2010 and relocating to Qatar.

When she’s not at Al Jazeera’s headquarters in Doha, Thibault is a sought-after moderator and public speaker. In 2019, she launched her foundation – Elle Ira à l’Ecole – which helps young girls in Guinea get an education.

She was the Master of Ceremonies at the ECW’s High-Level Financing Conference this February in Geneva, Switzerland, where world leaders came together to announce a ground-breaking $826 million in support of ECW.

Together with its strategic partners, ECW is looking to mobilize more than $1.5 billion for the 2023-2026 strategic period.

As an ECW Global Champion, Thibault will advocate for increased funding and support for the 222 million crisis-impacted children and adolescents worldwide who urgently need quality education in our global push to deliver on the Sustainable Development Goals, especially SDG4, inclusive, equitable quality education for all.

Executive Director of ECW, Yasmine Sherif described Thibault is a visionary journalist and humanitarian, adding that her organization is extremely excited to announce her appointment for the new role.

“Folly Bah Thibault is one of the world’s leading advocates for education, we are delighted to announce her as our new ECW Global Champion. With champions like Folly, we continue to build a global movement to ensure children affected by armed conflict, climate change, forced displacement can access the safety, hope and opportunity that only a quality education can provide”, said.

In her acceptance speech, Thibault said she feels truly honoured to selected as an EWC Global Champion.

“I’ve spent many years advocating and fighting for the welfare and education of children around the world – especially in Africa. I truly believe education is the only way we can build a sustainable and rewarding future for millions of children who would otherwise be left behind.

“I strongly believe my new role as ECW Global Champion will allow me to continue that work and reach even more children who need and deserve to have access to quality education”, she stressed.