2023: Ex- Senate President, Nnamani’s Grassroots Support Group Inaugurated In Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Ahead of the 2023 general election, a former president of the Nigerian Senate, and Presidential Aspirant under the platform of the ruling All progressive Congress APC, Senator Ken Nnamani has put in place a support group known as Senator Ken Nnamani (SKN), Grassroots presidential Campaign Movement.

In his remark at the inauguration ceremony, held at Don legal Hotels Emene Enugu, the State Coordinator of the political group, Hon. Joseph Ugwuoke, said the aim of setting up the body is to help sensitize the electorate, especially at the grass root level on the need to support the Ex- Senate boss, whom he described as a ‘true democrat and Statesman’.

According to him, the nation needs a core progressive and detribalized Nigerian to succeed president Muhammadu Buhari, adding that Senator Nnamani possesses all the qualities of a true leader as demonstrated when he piloted the Affairs of the upper Chamber of the Nigeria’s National Assembly NASS.

The Coordinator hinted that some members of the group are delegates in the forthcoming primary election of the APC.

He said “the inauguration of SKN grassroots presidential campaign movement was held today at the Don legal hotels Emene, with Hon Joseph Ugwuoke as the state Co ordinator while Hon. Henry Ikenna emerged the state secretary.

Ugwuoke, gave names of other officials to include, Hon. Smart onwe, State Treasurer, Ofondu Uchenna, State youth Coordinator, Hon. Ezenwa Okechukwu, Paul Aniagboso, and Hon. Ngene F.C Obama are to serve as media Coordinators,

The post of State Woman Coordinator went to Hon. Angela Nwamma.

Ugwuoke however, appealed to the electorate in the State, South East, and country at large to throw their full weights behind Nnamani’s presidential ambition, positing that the group has no doubt in its mind that the former Senate president has the capacity to take Nigeria to her expected destination