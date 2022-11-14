2023: Half Of Nigerian Present Leaders Should Be In Jail – SDP Presidential Candidate, Adebayo

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) for the 2023 election, Adewole Adebayo, has stated that half of the corrupt Nigerian leaders should be in jail but they are not because of the inefficient police system.

Adebayo stated this on Sunday in the second edition of a presidential town-hall meeting organized by ARISE TV in collaboration with the Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD).

He stated that the government intentionally ignored establishing an efficient police system because of fear of being jailed.

According to him, one of the difficult things to do in the country was to eliminate crime from the government and if the crime is to reduce in Nigeria, it must start with the leaders.

He said: “And the two steps to take to eliminate crime is to eliminate within the government. That is the hardest thing to do in Nigeria.

“One of the reasons we don’t have an efficient police system is that if we had an efficient police system, half of those who are in government will be in jail.

“So, it’s not in the interest of the government as it’s today, to have an effective police force. But they need the police for protection. So, I will make that difference.”