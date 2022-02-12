2023: How Buhari, Party Leaders Will Determine Presidential Candidate – Gov Zulum

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State has said that President Muhammadu and other leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) will identify the best candidate for the presidential elections in 2023.

“We have to identify the right individuals to lead the nation,” Mr Zulum said. The task, according to him “requires the contributions of governors, party hierarchy and the president working in concert.”

The governor, however, explained that “individual aspirations may have to be downplayed because we all have to concur with the decision of the leader of our party”.

He reiterated the commitment of the ruling party to present a united front for its success at the 2023 general elections.

Mr Zulum spoke on Saturday in Maiduguri, while receiving members of a political pressure group, the Progress Consolidation Group (PCG) who paid him a courtesy visit.

He said that contending interests in the forthcoming presidential primaries and other elections would not stop the APC from reaching a consensus that would consolidate the party’s unity and popularity nationwide.

Mr Zulum stressed his commitment to work with the party’s hierarchy, members of the National Assembly, and leaders at all levels to ensure the actualization of President Muhammadu Buhari’s decisions as to the party’s de facto leader.

“I am solidly behind initiatives aimed towards enhancing the unity of our party and progress of Nigeria; at this crucial time, no one and nothing will prevent the party from moving in unison,” he said.

NAN