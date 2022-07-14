2023: I’m Still In PDP -Jimi Agbaje

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Jimi Agbaje, candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 general elections has refuted claims that he had defected to the All Progressives Congress, APC.

African Examiner recalls that there were reports that Jimi had joined the ruling party to support APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, ahead of the 2023 general election.

Reacting, Agbaje took to his Twitter page saying that he is still in PDP and it is the turn of Nigerians.

“Eyin ko lokan o. Nigerians lokan, Jimi Agbaje – PDP. #2023NigeriaElections #2023presidency,” he wrote.