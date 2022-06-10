2023: Jonathan Congratulates Atiku, Tinubu, Obi, Others

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former President Goodluck Jonathan has congratulated Atiku Abubakar of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP),

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress for emerging as 2023 presidential candidates of their parties.

Jonathan, in a statement issued by his Media Aide, Ikechukwu Eze, on Thursday in Abuja, also congratulated all other presidential flagbearers of other parties that emerged from the just concluded primaries elections of various parties.

These according to Jonathan include Sen. Rabiu Kwankwaso of New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Malik Ado-Ibrahim of Young Progressives Party (YPP).

Chief Dan Nwanyanwu of Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Dumebi Kachikwu of African Democratic Congress (ADC) as well as Adewole Adebayo of the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

He, however, urged the candidates to run a campaign devoid of rancor and divisiveness by ensuring that issues confronting Nigeria and credible solutions take the centre stage in their electioneering campaigns.

He urged them to eschew violence and acts that would encourage any form of bloodletting.

The ex-president lauded the sportsmanship exhibited by other aspirants who have continued to lend their weight to the democratic process, in spite of the fact that they did not emerge victorious in their various party primaries.