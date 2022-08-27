2023: Obi-Datti Campaign Denys Deal With Atiku Abubakar

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The media office of the Obi-Datti 2023 Presidential campaign has refuted claims that the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has joined a ‘political deal’ to support the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar.

The campaign office in a statement in Abuja, on Saturday, stated that the speculations are the handiwork of charitable propagandists who go about distorting facts in the pursuit of imaginary relevance for their paymasters.

The statement read in part, “Rather than strive to contend with the hard sell of their candidates, these mischief makers bandy about misleading accounts of the issue-based messages of our candidates just to score cheap political points and thus distract the discerning public.