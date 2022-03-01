2023: Tinubu Still Our Best Candidate – Jibrin

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A former member of the House of Representatives, Abdulmumin Jibrin has berated critics of the National Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC Bola Tinubu concerning a trending video that showed his hands shaking.

Jibrin, who was representing the Kiru/Bebeji Federal Constituency of Kano State at the previous assembly, stated that Tinubu, a 2023 presidential candidate remains Nigeria’s best choice irrespective of his alleged health issues.

The former lawmaker also enjoined critics of the former Lagos State Governor to mobilize their own presidential candidate and let Tinubu be.

It could be recalled that since the APC leader had announced his intention to run for the office of president, several video clips have come on social media revealing his alleged poor health.

Reacting, Jibrin, in a tweet on his official Twitter handle on Tuesday, stated that the criticism on Tinubu is an attack and they are prepared for it.

He said, “Let his hands be shaking, he remains our choice. You cannot suffocate our democratic space.

“Go and mobilise support for your aspirants whose hands are not shaking. Aren’t you the majority? let’s meet at the ballot. We are resolute and our support is total. Where Asiwaju goes, we go!

“We must be prepared for more and more unfair and senseless attacks. It is not a criticism but enmity. There will always be that small group spreading hate.

“As with several presidents, some of these attacks will continue through the various elections and Tinubu’s tenure as president.”