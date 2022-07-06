Two Injured In Attack On Buhari’s Advance Team To Daura

—Presidency Condemns Incident

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Presidency has described as sad and unwelcome, the shooting incident near Dutsinma, Katsina State, at the convoy of cars carrying the Advance Team of security guards, protocol and media officers ahead of the President Muhammadu Buhari’s trip to Daura for the Eid-el-Kabir Sallah celebrations

According to a statement issued late Tuesday night and signed by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, the attackers opened fire on the convoy from ambush positions but were repelled by the military, police and Department of State Security (DSS) personnel accompanying the convoy.

Two persons in the convoy are receiving treatment for the minor injuries they suffered. All the other personnel, staff and vehicles made it safely to Daura, the statement added.