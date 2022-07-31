2023: Why Afenifere Is Endorsing Peter Obi Ahead Of Tinubu – Adebanjo

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The leader of Afenifere, Ayo Adebanjo, has stated the reason why the pan-Yoruba socio-political organization is supporting Peter Obi ahead of Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In a tweet, Adebanjo stated that Tinubu will only continue President Muhammadu Buhari’s incompetent leadership.

The elder statesman tasked Nigerians to put aside tribal differences and vote for the right leadership.

“Ahmed Tinubu will only give continuity to Buhari’s incompetence,” Adebanjo said.

“We know Peter Obi very well, that is why we endorse him. He will not disappoint Nigerians, let us remove tribal differences apart and vote right leaders.”